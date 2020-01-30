Alison Brie Teases When 'Glow' Season 4 Starts Filming

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Alison Brie is teasing what she can about the upcoming final season of Netflix’s Glow. The 37-year-old actress chatted with Collider about the series during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, dropping hints of what she could. I don’t think I can tease anything, because I truly don’t know — I’ve been trying to ply it [...] 👓 View full article

