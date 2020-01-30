Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Contagion' climbs iTunes movie charts as coronavirus outbreak spreads

FOXNews.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The outbreak of the deadly coronavirus has caused a recent surge in viewership of the 2011 thriller "Contagion."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘Contagion’ is back on the iTunes charts as the coronavirus rages on

‘Contagion’ is back on the iTunes charts as the coronavirus rages on 00:37

 ‘Contagion’ cracked the iTunes top 10 nearly a decade after it came out

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

China coronavirus death toll climbs to 81 [Video]China coronavirus death toll climbs to 81

China's new coronavirus claims more lives in China, as global efforts continue to contain the outbreak. Schools in China and Hong Kong have been delayed to try to contain the virus, while China's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published

China coronavirus death toll climbs to 80 [Video]China coronavirus death toll climbs to 80

China's new coronavirus claims more lives in China, as global efforts continue to contain the outbreak. Schools in China and Hong Kong have been delayed to try to contain the virus, while China's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Contagion' re-enters movie charts amid coronavirus fears

Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 thriller ‘Contagion,’ which follows the spread of a deadly virus, has re-entered top movie rental charts in many countries amid...
CTV News


Tweets about this

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. ‘Contagion’ climbs iTunes movie charts as coronavirus outbreak spreads | Fox News https://t.co/5X42spMVFV 11 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 'Contagion' climbs iTunes movie charts as coronavirus outbreak spreads https://t.co/ttJIekatFl via @foxnews https://t.co/v1wKTrYlmt 31 minutes ago

duckm4st3r

David Cantu ‘Contagion’ climbs iTunes movie charts as coronavirus outbreak spreads https://t.co/XnzdQR5erS 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.