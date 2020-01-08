Global  

Tanushree Dutta urges Bollywood to boycott choreographer Ganesh Acharya following harassment complaint

Zee News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
A 33-year-old woman has accused choreographer Ganesh Acharya of harassment recently. Tanushree said, "It`s time Bollywood and the other Indian film industries boycott choreographer Ganesh Acharya completely. Hiding behind the male superstars who work with this despicable man, he has been abusing his power and position to harass, bully and take advantage of vulnerable young newcomers to the industry."
News video: Tanushree Dutta: Bollywood should boycott Ganesh Acharya

Tanushree Dutta: Bollywood should boycott Ganesh Acharya 00:58

 Former actress Tanushree Dutta feels that choreographer Ganesh Acharya should be boycotted by Bollywood and other film industries. Her assertion comes a day after assistant choreographer Divya Kotian filed an FIR against Acharya alleging that he had forced her to watch pornography. #TanushreeDutta...

