Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Vanessa Bryant's Famous Friends and Fans React to Her First Statement on Kobe Bryant's Death

E! Online Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
"I wish they were here with us forever," wrote Vanessa Bryant, in her first statement since the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant and her 13-year-old Gianna Bryant. The...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Vanessa Bryant Changes Instagram Profile Picture To Husband Kobe With Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Changes Instagram Profile Picture To Husband Kobe With Daughter Gianna 00:57

 Vanessa Bryant changed her Instagram photo Wednesday to a picture of husband Kobe Bryant in a loving embrace with their daughter Gianna, both of whom were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Athletes Return To Mamba Academy Following Kobe Bryant's Death [Video]Athletes Return To Mamba Academy Following Kobe Bryant's Death

Three days after Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died on their way to Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park, the facility reopened — welcomed by a growing memorial in front.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:50Published

Trauma Hawk equipped with warning system missing on helicopter flying Kobe Bryant, 8 others [Video]Trauma Hawk equipped with warning system missing on helicopter flying Kobe Bryant, 8 others

The helicopter that crashed, killing NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and eight others in California was not equipped with safety technology called a Helicopter Terrain Awareness Warning System, known as H-TAWS

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant Wiki: Facts About Kobe Bryant’s Wife After His and Daughter’s Tragic Death

NBA legend, Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna were among nine people tragically killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Bryant was not only the...
Earn The Necklace

Vanessa Bryant speaks: ‘We are completely devastated’

Vanessa Bryant spoke publicly Wednesday for the first time since the helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe Bryant, one of their daughters and seven...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersCBC.ca

Tweets about this

Chriscoons30

Chris coons RT @enews: Vanessa Bryant's Famous Friends and Fans React to Her First Statement on Kobe Bryant's Death https://t.co/b5AT4LOQzf 32 seconds ago

itzme_ako

shygirl 😢😍🙏Vanessa Bryant's Friends & Fans React to Statement on Kobe Bryant | E! News https://t.co/9Tbt35GgZ7 2 minutes ago

DemiCalzona1315

XO♡ RT @enews: Messages of love and support continue to pour in for Vanessa Bryant and her family after she posted a beautiful tribute for Kobe… 2 minutes ago

enews

E! News Vanessa Bryant's Famous Friends and Fans React to Her First Statement on Kobe Bryant's Death https://t.co/b5AT4LOQzf 4 minutes ago

thedextazlab

 Vanessa Bryant's Famous Friends and Fans React to Her First Statement on Kobe Bryant's Death https://t.co/SbzpGnMjCp 9 minutes ago

chollywoodtube

cHollywoodTube RT @enews Messages of love and support continue to pour in for Vanessa Bryant and her family after she posted a bea… https://t.co/UnynT8pEHS 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.