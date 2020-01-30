Shaquille O'Neal's Super Bowl Event Proceeds Will Be Donated To Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Shaquille O’Neal has announced that his Super Bowl event this weekend will benefit the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation. After remembering Kobe in a touching speech earlier this week, the basketball player opened up about hosting the sports event in Kobe‘s honor “Been going back and forth the past couple of days on if I [...]
Vanessa Bryant changed her Instagram photo Wednesday to a picture of husband Kobe Bryant in a loving embrace with their daughter Gianna, both of whom were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.