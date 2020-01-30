Global  

Shaquille O'Neal's Super Bowl Event Proceeds Will Be Donated To Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation

Just Jared Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Shaquille O’Neal has announced that his Super Bowl event this weekend will benefit the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation. After remembering Kobe in a touching speech earlier this week, the basketball player opened up about hosting the sports event in Kobe‘s honor “Been going back and forth the past couple of days on if I [...]
News video: Vanessa Bryant Changes Instagram Profile Picture To Husband Kobe With Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Changes Instagram Profile Picture To Husband Kobe With Daughter Gianna 00:57

 Vanessa Bryant changed her Instagram photo Wednesday to a picture of husband Kobe Bryant in a loving embrace with their daughter Gianna, both of whom were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Ovechkin honors Kobe with number 24 jersey before Caps game [Video]Ovechkin honors Kobe with number 24 jersey before Caps game

Alex Ovechkin wears number 24 jersey before Capitals game to honor late Kobe Bryant

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:53Published

NFL's Goodell says league plans tribute to Kobe Bryant at Super Bowl [Video]NFL's Goodell says league plans tribute to Kobe Bryant at Super Bowl

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says league plans yet to be determined tribute to late NBA star Kobe Bryant at Super Bowl; will play more games in Mexico

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:34Published


2020 Super Bowl Will Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant

The 2020 Super Bowl will now include a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant. According to reporters present at a Super Bowl press conference in Miami on Wednesday,...
E! Online

Shaquille O'Neal donating proceeds from Super Bowl Fun House to Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation, those affected by crash

Shaq's Fun House will go on as scheduled Friday in Miami as proceeds from Super Bowl LIV party will benefit L.A. youth and families of crash victims.
USATODAY.com

Lavender9312

Donna Comer RT @WilliamdeVry1: Shaquille O'Neal will donate Super Bowl party proceeds to families of victims in Kobe Bryant crash https://t.co/3MocwkZZ… 23 minutes ago

shrewst

#BerniecareForAll ⚕👍👥 🌺 #Bernie2020 Classy move. -> Shaquille O'Neal will donate Super Bowl party proceeds to families of victims in Kobe Bryant crash https://t.co/BkrFREUJfR 25 minutes ago

Carol38553

Carol Shaquille O'Neal will donate Super Bowl party proceeds to families of victims in Kobe Bryant crash https://t.co/V41q8cJM2L 48 minutes ago

Coachles_Sports

Les Shaquille O'Neal will donate Super Bowl party proceeds to families of victims in Kobe Bryant crash https://t.co/jMSVskxuc1 1 hour ago

LucyACayotte

Luci A. Cayotte Shaquille O'Neal will donate Super Bowl party proceeds to families of victims in Kobe Bryant crash https://t.co/Tgbk2FFIv2 1 hour ago

stnlov

Zaga dat' Shaquille O'Neal will donate Super Bowl party proceeds to families of victims in Kobe Bryant crash https://t.co/PokLDzfMNZ via @YahooSports 2 hours ago

MPWTW

Richard Sitler Class act. https://t.co/KTmDERo3aE 2 hours ago

TheGreenManuela

DianaSky Shaquille O'Neal will donate Super Bowl party proceeds to families of victims in Kobe Bryant crash https://t.co/urkWtcLzIn 2 hours ago

