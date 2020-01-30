Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Reese Witherspoon Recalls The 'Magical Summer' Filming Her First Movie

Just Jared Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Reese Witherspoon steps out in a red dress while arriving at a studio on Wednesday afternoon (January 29) in Santa Monica, Calif. The 43-year-old actress shared a cute video with her fans on Instagram this week, recalling how she booked her very first movie, A Man in the Moon, and the experience of filming it. [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: ZOMBIELAND DOUBLE TAP movie - Zombie Planet

ZOMBIELAND DOUBLE TAP movie - Zombie Planet 00:50

 ZOMBIELAND DOUBLE TAP - Zombie Planet ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP - Zombie Planet. Now on Blu-ray and Digital! A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Some Great Reads Headed to the Screen [Video]Some Great Reads Headed to the Screen

Great books being turned into movies or TV series is nothing new. And we all know that some can exceed their source material, and some completely miss the mark. With a slate of book adaptations headed..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:37Published

ZOMBIELAND DOUBLE TAP movie - Babylon Commercial [Video]ZOMBIELAND DOUBLE TAP movie - Babylon Commercial

ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP - Babylon Commercial. Now on Blu-ray and Digital! (Double) Tap That. Plot synopsis: A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:45Published


Tweets about this

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Reese Witherspoon Recalls The ‘Magical Summer’ Filming Her First Movie https://t.co/0nCaQP20QF https://t.co/N0I24ZNAKW 2 hours ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Reese Witherspoon Recalls The ‘Magical Summer’ Filming Her First Movie https://t.co/pCToaBfhEr https://t.co/Dtmccv1fhD 2 hours ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Reese Witherspoon Recalls The ‘Magical Summer’ Filming Her First Movie https://t.co/Tyq63JIVlA https://t.co/pjPqZv8Ydt 2 hours ago

OutlanderTB12

Susan Treglia (Outlander Fanatic) RT @JustJared: Reese Witherspoon is opening up about how she booked her very first movie, The Man in the Moon https://t.co/7IPsYSyC0E 2 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Reese Witherspoon is opening up about how she booked her very first movie, The Man in the Moon https://t.co/7IPsYSyC0E 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.