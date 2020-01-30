Global  

Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' Sees 80% Streaming Boost After 2020 Grammys -- What Else Got a Bump?

Billboard.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Artists ranging from Camila Cabello and Tyler, the Creator to Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X brought home big streaming gains in the wake of their...
News video: Billie Eilish Sweeps The Grammys

Billie Eilish Sweeps The Grammys 01:27

 At age 18, Billie Eilish is now the youngest artist to be chosen to record the theme song for the newest James Bond film.

Billie Eilish planning 'mature' second album [Video]Billie Eilish planning 'mature' second album

Billie Eilish wants her second album to showcase a more mature side to her music.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Billie Eilish Wins All 4 Major Categories at 2020 Grammys | THR News [Video]Billie Eilish Wins All 4 Major Categories at 2020 Grammys | THR News

At the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, Billie Eilish emerged as a five-time winner during the ceremony hosted by Alicia Keys.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish's Bad Guy samples a little-known Aussie invention

With a little help from a traffic signal, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell created the very definition of a crossover hit. 
Brisbane Times

Billie Eilish's Bad Guy wins Song Of The Year at Grammys 2020

Making history at the 62nd Grammy Awards, American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' won the Song of the Year award on Sunday (local time). The young...
Mid-Day


