Nicole Scherzinger is showing off her new relationship with former athlete Thom Evans. The two were spotted holding hands while leaving a dinner date night on Wednesday night (January 29) in London, England. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Scherzinger Nicole and Thom have been linked together for months, and with rumors that [...]



