Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer Engaged to Equestrian Nayel Nassar!

Just Jared Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Jennifer Gates is getting married! The 23-year-old equestrian – and eldest daughter of Bill Gates and wife Melinda – announced on Wednesday (January 29) that she and fellow equestrian Nayel Nassar are engaged. “Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind,” Jennifer wrote on Instagram. “Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising [...]
