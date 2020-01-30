Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer Engaged to Equestrian Nayel Nassar!

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Jennifer Gates is getting married! The 23-year-old equestrian – and eldest daughter of Bill Gates and wife Melinda – announced on Wednesday (January 29) that she and fellow equestrian Nayel Nassar are engaged. “Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind,” Jennifer wrote on Instagram. “Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising [...] 👓 View full article

