Blake Lively Says Response to Her 'The Rhythm Section' Transformation is 'Very Offensive' - Watch!

Just Jared Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Blake Lively is dishing on her new movie The Rhythm Section! The 32-year-old star stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat about fans mistaking a side-by-side transformation of what she looked like before and after she got her makeup done for the movie. “[The makeup artist] did this really rough look, because [...]
News video: 'The Rhythm Section' Screening: Blake Lively

'The Rhythm Section' Screening: Blake Lively 00:46

 Blake Lively on her journey to becoming the lead role in 'The Rhythm Section'.

'The Rhythm Section' NYC Premiere [Video]'The Rhythm Section' NYC Premiere

Blake Lively, Jude Law, and director Reed Morano discuss their upcoming thriller "The Rhythm Section" at the premiere in New York City.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:18Published

'The Rhythm Section' Trailer 2 [Video]'The Rhythm Section' Trailer 2

The Rhythm Section Trailer 2 - Blake Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, an ordinary woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When Stephanie discovers..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published


Blake Lively Stuns in Black Gown at 'The Rhythm Section' Premiere

Blake Lively looks so classy in a gorgeous pearl and emerald necklace at the premiere of her new movie, The Rhythm Section, held at Brooklyn Academy of Music on...
Blake Lively Considers Her New Movie 'The Rhythm Section' A Love Story

Blake Lively steps out in a lovely blue dress and coat for an appearance in New York City on Tuesday (January 28). The 32-year-old actress, also seen in a chic...
