Justin Bieber feared he would cheat on Hailey Baldwin

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Singer Justin Bieber questioned whether or not he would be able to commit and stay faithful to his wife Hailey Baldwin before he proposed to her. The 25-year-old singer married model Baldwin in 2018, with the pair celebrating their one-year anniversary in September 2019 with a bigger wedding ceremony alongside friends and...
 Justin Bieber has revisited his awkward first encounter with his now wife Hailey Baldwin in a new docuseries, revealing she had no interest in him.

