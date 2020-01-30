Global  

Irina Shayk: In my teens, I felt like a boy

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend and model Irina Shayk says that she felt like she was born in the wrong body when she was a teenager. Irina, 34, who dated the Juventus footballer for five years before they split in 2015, said she had convinced herself that she was the man of the house after her father...
