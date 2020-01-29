Global  

Greta Gerwig Steps Out With Noah Baumbach For Kodak's Film Awards 2020

Just Jared Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Greta Gerwig steps out in a pretty red dress for the 4th Annual Kodak Film Awards held at ASC Clubhouse on Wednesday night (January 29) in Los Angeles. The 36-year-old Little Women writer and director was joined by partner, and fellow director Noah Baumbach, and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood‘s Quentin Tarantino at the [...]
 Laura Dern lets "anxiety take over" her big moments but is hoping to relax for the Academy Awards.

