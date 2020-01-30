Global  

Bryn Terfel Breaks Ankle, Cancels Met Opera Dates

Billboard.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Bryn Terfel broke an ankle in three places and will have surgery this week, causing him to cancel what would have been his first performances at the...
Famed Welsh singer Bryn Terfel breaks ankle in three places

CHICAGO (AP) — Bryn Terfel broke an ankle in three places and will have surgery this week, putting into doubt his scheduled return to the Metropolitan Opera...
Seattle Times

Syr Bryn Terfel yn anafu ei goes yn Sbaen

Y canwr opera Syr Bryn Terfel wedi ei orfodi i ganslo perfformiadau ar ôl dioddef anaf i'w goes yn Sbaen.
BBC News


MetroPulseUSA

Metro Pulse RT @billboardbiz: Bryn Terfel Breaks Ankle, Cancels Met Opera Dates https://t.co/JUD26wlf7D 5 minutes ago

Music_News_US

Music Bryn Terfel Breaks Ankle, Cancels Met Opera Dates #Music https://t.co/GpFzkAQjsR https://t.co/SHS3yFP59N 14 minutes ago

billboardbiz

billboardbiz Bryn Terfel Breaks Ankle, Cancels Met Opera Dates https://t.co/JUD26wlf7D 14 minutes ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Bryn Terfel Breaks Ankle, Cancels Met Opera Dates https://t.co/Mmr4TJh8ZC #billboard #musicnews #music https://t.co/zLTgwgfkLH 28 minutes ago

IEArtsShowbiz

IE Arts & Showbiz Sir Bryn Terfel breaks ankle in three places https://t.co/lJpryDMaGo 5 hours ago

ClassicalToday

ClassicalToday Famed Welsh singer Bryn Terfel breaks ankle in three places https://t.co/djr4KYCkmO 5 hours ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Famed Welsh singer Bryn Terfel breaks ankle in three places https://t.co/0G1aycBNpa 5 hours ago

BlogBookMark

BlogBookMark Famed Welsh singer Bryn Terfel breaks ankle in three places https://t.co/dpWzryX8xC 6 hours ago

