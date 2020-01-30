Report: Mitch McConnell Plans Swift End to Trump’s Senate Trial If Friday Witness Vote Fails
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will move to swiftly wrap up the Senate trial of President Donald Trump for abuse fo power and obstruction of Congress charges if a planned Friday vote to allow witness testimony fails. That’s according to reporting from CNN, which cites the number-two ranking GOP Senator, South Dakota’s John Thune. “In the […]
A Democratic push to force Republicans to accept witnesses at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate appeared to be flagging on Wednesday,... Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times •FOXNews.com •The Wrap
Tweets about this
Yolie Rios RT @Mediaite: Report: Mitch McConnell Plans Swift End to Trump's Senate Trial If Friday Witness Vote Fails
https://t.co/Ofd1UotWTL 18 minutes ago