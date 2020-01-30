Global  

Report: Mitch McConnell Plans Swift End to Trump’s Senate Trial If Friday Witness Vote Fails

Mediaite Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Report: Mitch McConnell Plans Swift End to Trump’s Senate Trial If Friday Witness Vote FailsSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will move to swiftly wrap up the Senate trial of President Donald Trump for abuse fo power and obstruction of Congress charges if a planned Friday vote to allow witness testimony fails. That’s according to reporting from CNN, which cites the number-two ranking GOP Senator, South Dakota’s John Thune. “In the […]
News video: Senate To Begin Question And Answer Period In President Trump's Impeachment Trial

Senate To Begin Question And Answer Period In President Trump's Impeachment Trial 00:50

 House managers are still pressing for additional witnesses. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell privately told senators he does not currently have the votes to block them.

