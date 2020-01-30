Global  

The posters of Bhoot: The Haunted Ship featuring Vicky Kaushal look chilling!

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 January 2020
Vicky Kaushal fans are in for a treat as they will soon see their favourite actor in a whole new avatar. It will be quite fun to watch the strong and sturdy Uri actor quivering in fear in his upcoming horror flick! Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is supposed to be part one in a series of horror movies that Karan Johar will be producing....
News video: Karan Johar shares spooky video of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship'

Karan Johar shares spooky video of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship' 00:50

 Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a spooky video of Vicky Kaushal starrer ''Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship" on social media.

