The posters of Bhoot: The Haunted Ship featuring Vicky Kaushal look chilling!

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Vicky Kaushal fans are in for a treat as they will soon see their favourite actor in a whole new avatar. It will be quite fun to watch the strong and sturdy Uri actor quivering in fear in his upcoming horror flick! Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is supposed to be part one in a series of horror movies that Karan Johar will be producing.... 👓 View full article

