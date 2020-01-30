Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan to star in Aanand L Rai's next; details inside

Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan to star in Aanand L Rai's next; details inside

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
While almost a week ago, reports of Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush's collaboration with director Aanand L Rai's next did the rounds, here's a twist in the tale! There is a new addition to the casting. And the new addition is none other than Akshay Kumar, who will be sharing screen space with Sara and Dhanush in Rai's next, titled...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan step out in style to promote 'Love Aaj Kal'

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan step out in style to promote 'Love Aaj Kal' 00:52

 Ever since Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have come together for the Imtiaz Ali film " Love Aaj Kal", rumours that they are dating have been rife.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Salman Khan To LAUNCH Sooryavanshi TEASER With Katrina Akshay | Bigg Boss 13 GRAND Finale [Video]Salman Khan To LAUNCH Sooryavanshi TEASER With Katrina Akshay | Bigg Boss 13 GRAND Finale

Revealed the full details of grand finale preparations, the budget of the show, mall task and a possiblity of double eviction, teaser launch of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starer Sooryavanshi in the..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 02:36Published

Saif Ali Khan SHOCKING Statement On Raising Sara Ali Khan And Taimur Ali Khan Differently [Video]Saif Ali Khan SHOCKING Statement On Raising Sara Ali Khan And Taimur Ali Khan Differently

Saif Ali Khan admits that he was irresponsible during his early age of parenthood, opens up about Sara Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Watch the video to know more!

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Atrangi Re': Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan team up for Aanand L Rai directorial

Aanand L Rai announced his upcoming directorial titled 'Atrangi Re' featuring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.
DNA

Trending Entertainment News Today: Ek Villain’s sequel, Atrangi Re, ageing Sylvester Stallone

From Arti Singh's role reversal with Kashmera Shah and the release date of Ek Villain's sequel, to Akshay Kumar joining hands with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, the...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lucky_twtz

❤Lucky❤ RT @ZoomTV: #AanandLRai's #AtrangiRe will go on floors on March 1, 2020 @cypplOfficial #CapeOfGoodFilms @TSeries @akshaykumar #SaraAliKha… 20 seconds ago

baapubolte

Baapu Bolte RT @firstpost: #AtrangiRe | "It's such a special role that my heart just couldn’t say ‘no’ to it," says @akshaykumar on his cameo role in A… 1 minute ago

teejoetamil

Teejoe RT @dna: #AtrangiRe: #AkshayKumar, #Dhanush, #SaraAliKhan team up for #AanandLRai directorial https://t.co/ZjiPzMUofN 2 minutes ago

TeerthRajGarg

teerth Raj Garg RT @htshowbiz: #AkshayKumar confirms @aanandlrai's #AtrangiRe with #SaraAliKhan and #Dhanush, says it is a ‘challenging character’ https://… 4 minutes ago

Itz_DGp

Praveen 🇮🇳 RT @ZeeNews: Yes, #SaraAliKhan co-stars with #AkshayKumar and #Dhanush in #AtrangiRe, she 'cannot believe her luck' https://t.co/wq3shJzTzZ 5 minutes ago

ikram_dhanush

Ikram Dhanush RT @filmfare: “When @aanandlrai narrated the film to me, I said ‘yes’ within 10 minutes.” - @akshaykumar reveals how he came on board for #… 5 minutes ago

kraj75570

Raj Dhanush RT @Spotboye: .@akshaykumar, #SaraAliKhan and @dhanushkraja come onboard for @aanandlrai’s Atrangi Re, a film which will see Akshay in a ve… 9 minutes ago

AKSHAYsABHI

अभिनय सिंह 🇮🇳🇮🇳 RT @pinkvilla: #AtrangiRe: #SaraAliKhan feels blessed to work with #AkshayKumar & #Dhanush in #AanandLRai's film; See Pics https://t.co/Fa1… 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.