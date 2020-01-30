Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan to star in Aanand L Rai's next; details inside
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () While almost a week ago, reports of Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush's collaboration with director Aanand L Rai's next did the rounds, here's a twist in the tale! There is a new addition to the casting. And the new addition is none other than Akshay Kumar, who will be sharing screen space with Sara and Dhanush in Rai's next, titled...
From Arti Singh's role reversal with Kashmera Shah and the release date of Ek Villain's sequel, to Akshay Kumar joining hands with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, the... Bollywood Life Also reported by •Zee News