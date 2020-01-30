Global  

Jennifer Lopez Accused of Cultural Appropriation Over 'Bronx Girl Magic' T-Shirt

AceShowbiz Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The 'Hustlers' star is facing backlash after she posts on her social media accounts a couple of selfies of herself wearing a white T-shit that bears the words, 'Bronx Girl Magic'.
Jennifer Lopez accused of cultural appropriation over bronx girl magic t-shirt — read deets

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has got into trouble due to a post she shared and has been slammed and accused of appropriating black culture.
Bollywood Life


