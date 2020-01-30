Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Watch the 'Cheer' Cast Teach Kendall Jenner a Few Stunts!

Watch the 'Cheer' Cast Teach Kendall Jenner a Few Stunts!

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Kendall Jenner is revisiting her high school days as a cheerleader! The 24-year-old model was surprised by the cast of the Netflix docu-series Cheer during her appearance on Ellen. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner During the episode, Kendall was given her own Navarro College uniform from cheerleader Morgan Simianer. Later on, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Kendall Jenner launching cosmetics range with Kylie Jenner

Kendall Jenner launching cosmetics range with Kylie Jenner 01:02

 Kendall Jenner is launching a make up line with her sister Kylie Jenner and promises it will be "really big".

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kendall Jenner Speaks On Kourtney Kardashian Leaving KUWTK [Video]Kendall Jenner Speaks On Kourtney Kardashian Leaving KUWTK

Kendall Jenner speaks on Kourtney Kardashian wanting to leave Keeping Up With The Kardashians, her make up collab with Kylie Jenner, and more. Plus, Piers Morgan shades Meghan Markle and compares her..

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:45Published

Caitlyn Jenner wants Kendall and Harry Styles reunion [Video]Caitlyn Jenner wants Kendall and Harry Styles reunion

Caitlyn Jenner wants her daughter Kendall to date Harry Styles again because she thinks the singer is a "gentleman".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kendall Jenner Learns Cheer Stunts from Netflix's 'Cheer' Cast - Watch!

Kendall Jenner was in for a huge surprise during her latest appearance on Ellen! During her interview set to air on Thursday (January 30), the 24-year-old model...
Just Jared

Watch Cheer Superfan Kendall Jenner Do a Stunt With the Netflix Cast

Kendall Jenner's got spirit, yes she does! On Thursday, the model relived her high school cheer days on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with the help of some very...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Luca_Forzin

Luca Forzin Watch the 'Cheer' Cast Teach Kendall Jenner a Few Stunts! Kendall Jenner is revisiting her high school days as a… https://t.co/cpJyEDQXst 11 hours ago

priscilatosate

Priscila Watch the 'Cheer' Cast Teach Kendall Jenner a Few Stunts! https://t.co/5fsE7lK4bE via @JustJaredJr 1 day ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Watch the ‘Cheer’ Cast Teach Kendall Jenner a Few Stunts! https://t.co/iwePVHvQfl via @JustJaredJr 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.