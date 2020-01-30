Ellen DeGeneres Awards Black Teen Who Refuses to Cut His Dreadlocks With Scholarship Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The 62-year-old TV personality invites DeAndre Arnold, a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, to appear on her award-winning talk show 'The *Ellen DeGeneres* Show'. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Ellen DeGeneres Receives Carol Burnett Award Ellen DeGeneres received a Golden Globes lifetime achievement award on Sunday at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:34Published 3 weeks ago Ellen DeGeneres praises power of TV Ellen DeGeneres praised the "power of television" as she accepted the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (05.01.20). Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:02Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Ellen DeGeneres Awards Black Teen Who Refuses to Cut His Dreadlocks With Scholarship https://t.co/OCWbmR7TMw https://t.co/aXNBwUWoXP 1 hour ago