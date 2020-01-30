Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bonnie Greer defends meeting with Laurence Fox amid racism row: 'I like people who are different from me'

Bonnie Greer defends meeting with Laurence Fox amid racism row: 'I like people who are different from me'

Independent Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Fox has made headlines for his controversial comments on race and wokeness in recent weeks
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Question Time: Laurence Fox labels audience member 'racist' in Duchess of Sussex row [Video]Question Time: Laurence Fox labels audience member 'racist' in Duchess of Sussex row

Actor Laurence Fox clashes with an audience member over whether the press' treatment of the Duchess of Sussex is racist. Mr Fox said the UK was the most 'tolerant, lovely country in Europe'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published

Laurence Fox Clashes With Question Time Audience Over Meghan Markle Racism Row [Video]Laurence Fox Clashes With Question Time Audience Over Meghan Markle Racism Row

Laurence Fox Clashes With Question Time Audience Over Meghan Markle Racism Row

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Laurence Fox addresses criticism after saying Sikh soldier in 1917 'forced diversity' on viewers

'I think people shouldn't be terrified to say what they feel,' he told Good Morning Britain hosts
Independent


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.