Prince Andrew must cooperate in Jeffrey Epstein probe, ‘give up’ Ghislaine Maxwell, royal cousin says

FOXNews.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Christina Oxenberg — a cousin to the British royal family — is hoping Prince Andrew will cooperate with investigators as they continue their probe into convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
 A U.S. prosecutor overseeing the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation says Britain’s Prince Andrew has been uncooperative in the inquiry.

