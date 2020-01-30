Global  

Simran Kaur Mundi all set to tie the knot with Gurdass Mann's son and longtime love Gurrick

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 January 2020
Simran Kaur Mundi, the Miss India Universe 2008, is all set to take a plunge in her life. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Jo Hum Chahein in 2011, will make it official with longtime love Gurickk Maan.

The popular duo will tie the knot in Patiala tomorrow. On Tuesday, the mehndi ceremony was a close-knit...
TBReporter

Bollywood Reporter Simran Kaur Mundi all set to tie the knot with longtime love and Gurdass Mann's son Gurrick https://t.co/NKNAMTGINU https://t.co/6XqVjctc4w 4 hours ago

officialaman786

Actor Amankumar Congratulations @SimrankMundi my dear Friend for her Marriage today.💐💐🤝👍🎂. Congrats Simran Kaur Mundi and both happy families too. 5 hours ago

Kamalpr55283835

🎂HBD TINA🎂 ☆ & ☆KAMAL☆ ♡GK♡ RT @FilmyMonkey: #GauaharKhan & Other Celebs Attend Actress #SimranKaurMundi's Pre-Wedding Festivities; Here Are PICS & VIDEOS https://t.c… 20 hours ago

Newslin07952424

Newsline Gauahar Khan & Other Celebs Attend Simran Kaur Mundi’s Pre-Wedding Festivities; Here Are PICS & VIDEOS… https://t.co/DWq7q7GdxI 1 day ago

nimo_news

NiMo News - India Gauahar Khan & Other Celebs Attend Simran Kaur Mundi’s Pre-Wedding Festivities; Here Are PICS & VIDEOS… https://t.co/PmG2R0LFg1 1 day ago

FilmyMonkey

Filmy Monkey #GauaharKhan & Other Celebs Attend Actress #SimranKaurMundi's Pre-Wedding Festivities; Here Are PICS & VIDEOS… https://t.co/u1Zmtt9T3l 1 day ago

