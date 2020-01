Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Anubhav Sinha's upcoming movie Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu has created a buzz amongst the audience. The makers of the film today released the first look poster from the film featuring Taapsee Pannu, and it looks like the poster and the premise of the film might make some uncomfortable. Taapsee Pannu looks agitated and hurt in... 👓 View full article