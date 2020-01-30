Global  

Sylvester Stallone debuts his natural grey hair

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Action star Sylvester Stallone has embraced his natural grey hair and ditched his trademark black dye. The 73-year recently took to Instagram to show off his new look, reports dailymail.co.uk. In the clip, the Oscar-nominated actor is seen chatting in the back of his car as he pumps his fist and says: "Keep punching, my friend....
