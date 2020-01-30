Five reasons why Jawaani Jaaneman should be on your must-watch list this weekend!

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

January 29, 2020, Mumbai: Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh are all set to entertain the audience with their upcoming quirky rom-com Jawaani Jaaneman. The critics, as well as the audience, have been excited about the movie. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and debutant Alaya F, the movie revolves around how a bachelor, who has... 👓 View full article

