Dan Croll Shines In This 'Stay In L.A.' Performance Clip Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

He plays London on March 19th...



At one point in his life *Dan Croll* knew he had to get away.



Call it itchy feet, call it a yearning to uncover something - whatever it is, it took him away from the UK, towards a fresh start in Los Angeles.



He's never looked back. Making a new home, a different life for himself, the experiences caused huge repercussions in his songwriting.



Opening 2020 in fine style, Dan Croll has shared two singles - the McCartney ode 'Yesterday' and 'Stay In L.A.'.



Very much informed by his experiences, 'Stay In L.A.' is a bittersweet acknowledgement of the risks he took, and how far he has come.



"The past two years have been a rollercoaster, starting from scratch, alone in a different country, but I’m so happy to have come out the other end with this collection of songs," he says.



"These first two tracks really set the scene for the story of my first year in America, what I was going through mentally and physically, and how the decision to move came to light. Feels great not only to be back on the music scene, but to be doing it with songs that I finally feel represent the influences and music I truly love."



"Both of these tracks mark a fresh start, and though I'm far away from Liverpool they both still draw directly from the sounds and experiences of home."



This new performance clip casts 'Stay In L.A.' in a fresh light, an absorbing acoustic performance dominated by Dan's super-sweet delivery.



Tune in now.



Catch Dan Croll at London's Courtyard Theatre on March 19th.



Photo Credit: *Max Knight*



