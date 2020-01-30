Global  

Billie Eilish to perform at Oscars 2020

IndiaTimes Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Pop sensation Billie Eilish, who stole the limelight at the 2020 Grammy Awards recently is all set to perform at the 2020 Academy Awards ceremony(Oscars).
News video: Billie Eilish to perform at the Oscars

Billie Eilish to perform at the Oscars 00:38

 Billie Eilish’s amazing 2020 will continue with a performance at the Oscars.

Usher to Host 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards [Video]Usher to Host 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Usher to Host 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards He will also be one of the performers for the evening. Usher, via statement Other performers will include Justin Bieber, Halsey and Lizzo. Billie Eilish..

Billie Eilish planning 'mature' second album [Video]Billie Eilish planning 'mature' second album

Billie Eilish wants her second album to showcase a more mature side to her music.

Billie Eilish Will Perform at the Oscars 2020!

Billie Eilish is performing at the 2020 Oscars. The When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? singer was confirmed as a performer on Wednesday (January 29) for...
Billie Eilish Wins Album of the Year at Grammys 2020, Says Ariana Grande Deserves It

Billie Eilish is a winner AGAIN! The 18-year-old singer took home the award for Album of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at the 2020 Grammy...
