Moon Angell Wiki: Facts About Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Alleged Girlfriend

Duane “Dog” Chapman is at the center of new relationship buzz less than a year after his wife, Beth Chapman’s death. And his new romance might be creating a rift in the family. After all, Dog the Bounty Hunter’s girlfriend is Moon Angell, Beth’s longtime friend. Chapman seemingly proposed to Angell on Dr. Oz, but […]

