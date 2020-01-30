Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Duane “Dog” Chapman is at the center of new relationship buzz less than a year after his wife, Beth Chapman’s death. And his new romance might be creating a rift in the family. After all, Dog the Bounty Hunter’s girlfriend is Moon Angell, Beth’s longtime friend. Chapman seemingly proposed to Angell on Dr. Oz, but […]



The post Moon Angell Wiki: Facts About Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Alleged Girlfriend appeared first on Earn The Necklace. 👓 View full article

