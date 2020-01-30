Offset Detained By LA Police After Gun Report + Incident Caught On Camera Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Atlanta rapper Offset is making headlines for the wrong reasons. New reports claim the hip-hop entertainer had a nasty run-in with Los Angeles law enforcement this week following a report of someone with a gun at a local shopping mall. Big Facts: According to reports, cops received a call around 8 PM PT claiming someone […]



The post Offset Detained By LA Police After Gun Report + Incident Caught On Camera appeared first on . Atlanta rapper Offset is making headlines for the wrong reasons. New reports claim the hip-hop entertainer had a nasty run-in with Los Angeles law enforcement this week following a report of someone with a gun at a local shopping mall. Big Facts: According to reports, cops received a call around 8 PM PT claiming someone […]The post Offset Detained By LA Police After Gun Report + Incident Caught On Camera appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this BBM Baby RT @PopCrave: Offset was just detained by police at Los Angeles' The Grove shopping center after police became aware of a report that someo… 45 seconds ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: Offset was reportedly detained by Los Angeles police officers after receiving a report of a person with a gun at The Grove ht… 3 minutes ago ET Canada Offset was reportedly detained by Los Angeles police officers after receiving a report of a person with a gun at Th… https://t.co/C23ilYlvyB 12 minutes ago Shatta Bandle Cardi B’s Fiancee Offset Detained By Police After Report Of Gun Possession https://t.co/0dhELELmER https://t.co/oDMM20QybB 13 minutes ago Kim Kardashian Cardi B’s Fiancee Offset Detained By Police After Report Of Gun Possession https://t.co/rihnSJz5rE https://t.co/GCHoybOimF 13 minutes ago Global Connect+ Cardi B’s Fiancee Offset Detained By Police After Report Of Gun Possession https://t.co/AWBQNQ0xtF https://t.co/Uf74XQAhx3 13 minutes ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: Offset and entourage members 'detained at The Grove after police receive report of armed person https://t.co/MTerPEJydX 27 minutes ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: Offset and entourage members 'detained at The Grove after police receive report of gun in shopping center' https://t.co… 36 minutes ago