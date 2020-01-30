Global  

Offset Detained By LA Police After Gun Report + Incident Caught On Camera

Thursday, 30 January 2020
Offset Detained By LA Police After Gun Report + Incident Caught On CameraAtlanta rapper Offset is making headlines for the wrong reasons. New reports claim the hip-hop entertainer had a nasty run-in with Los Angeles law enforcement this week following a report of someone with a gun at a local shopping mall. Big Facts: According to reports, cops received a call around 8 PM PT claiming someone […]


