Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer is engaged, reportedly has ‘massive’ diamond ring

Thursday, 30 January 2020
Bill and Melinda Gates received some happy news this week: their eldest daughter, Jennifer Gates, is engaged to be married.
News video: Bill Gates' Daughter Is Engaged

 Jennifer Gates, the oldest of billionaire Bill Gates’ children, is getting married.

Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer Engaged to Egyptian Showjumper in 'the Most Meaningful Location'

The 23-year-old daughter of the Microsoft Corporation co-founder flaunts her massive engagement ring from her new fiance Nayel Nassar after he proposed to her...
AceShowbiz

Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer Engaged to Equestrian Nayel Nassar!

Jennifer Gates is getting married! The 23-year-old equestrian – and eldest daughter of Bill Gates and wife Melinda – announced on Wednesday (January 29) that...
Just Jared

