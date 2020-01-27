Global  

Watch: Alicia Keys Says She’s Coming W/ Some “Sick Music” For New ALICIA Album

SOHH Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Watch: Alicia Keys Says She’s Coming W/ Some “Sick Music” For New ALICIA AlbumGrammy-winning singer Alicia Keys is raising the stakes for what’s to come in 2020. The popular crooner recently dished on her upcoming ALICIA album and her state of mind as the project gears up to drop in March. Watch and comment below!

News video: Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News

Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News 01:03

 Alicia Keys was joined by surprise guests Boyz II Men for an impromptu acapella performance of their 1991 version of the classic, "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday."

