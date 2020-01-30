Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Young Money’s Nicki Minaj is back-back. The hip-hop star has returned to social media following a huge hiatus with new pics of herself and husband Kenneth “Kenny” Petty. Big Facts: On Thursday, Nicki shared her first Instagram slideshow of pics since November 9. On A Related Note: Last Friday, Nicki Minaj and Kenny publicly clashed […]



The post Nicki Minaj Bounces Back From Meek Mill Run-In W/ First IG Post Since 2019 Alongside Kenny Petty appeared first on . Young Money’s Nicki Minaj is back-back. The hip-hop star has returned to social media following a huge hiatus with new pics of herself and husband Kenneth “Kenny” Petty. Big Facts: On Thursday, Nicki shared her first Instagram slideshow of pics since November 9. On A Related Note: Last Friday, Nicki Minaj and Kenny publicly clashed […]The post Nicki Minaj Bounces Back From Meek Mill Run-In W/ First IG Post Since 2019 Alongside Kenny Petty appeared first on . 👓 View full article

