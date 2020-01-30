Global  

Karanvir Bohra deported at New Delhi airport

Zee News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Actor Karanvir Bohra was flying off to Nepal, but says he got deported at New Delhi airport because he wasn't reportedly carrying the required documents.
Recent related news from verified sources

Actor Karanvir Bohra sent back from Delhi airport

Karanvir was going to Nepal, but the actor was detained at New Delhi on the grounds that he only had his Aadhar Card as an ID proof which is not accepted as an...
IndiaTimes

