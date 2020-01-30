Mayor Pete Buttigieg Gets Ripped to Shreds for Boasting ‘American Heartland’ Vision: ‘Offensive and Disgraceful’
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg ignited a social media explosion when he tweeted that his roots in the “American Heartland” gave him the “vision” to face the challenges of the presidency. On Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Pete made a pitch that rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, tweeting “In the face of unprecedented […]
Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg is struggling to get support from African American voters.
According to Politico, weakness among African Americans is shadowing him through the lead-up to the Iowa caucuses.
And it's drawing questions from white Iowans, prompting him to address how...