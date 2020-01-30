Drake The Type To "Meghan Markle is looking for an agent or manager to get her back into acting: report" https://t.co/O69LTXZyfR https://t.co/vOepJjeXyP 3 minutes ago

KT 🇨🇦🇬🇧 RT @WakeUpCanada1: DIDN'T KNOW SHE STOPPED ACTING... Meghan Markle is looking for an agent or manager to get her back into acting: report… 10 minutes ago

Tom Z. Meghan Markle is looking for an agent or manager to get her back into acting: report https://t.co/RaXuR2MUNz via @SquidApp 10 minutes ago

CHET DAY Meghan Markle is looking for an agent or manager to get her back into acting: report https://t.co/vVtq8eDfen https://t.co/7zir4xBaDh 12 minutes ago

WakeUpCanada... Canada Needs A Trump DIDN'T KNOW SHE STOPPED ACTING... Meghan Markle is looking for an agent or manager to get her back into acting: rep… https://t.co/sf6mqd9dqR 16 minutes ago

Frank J Miles Meghan Markle is looking for an agent or manager to get her back into acting: report https://t.co/R8c1LVsZzo #FoxNews 17 minutes ago

ahtnap Meghan Markle Is ‘Actively Looking’ for a Manager or Agent After Royal Exit https://t.co/RQuMQtC3c3 via @howafrica 18 minutes ago