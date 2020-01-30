The Stranger, review: Jennifer Saunders thriller is macabre and gruesome – but it's also funny Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Netflix's new adaptation of a Harlan Coben novel shows its machinery so nakedly that it almost defies you to switch off 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Independent TV The Stranger starring Jennifer Saunders is macabre and gruesome – but it’s also funny https://t.co/ons38cFxLc 12 minutes ago Independent Arts The Stranger starring Jennifer Saunders is macabre and gruesome – but it’s also funny https://t.co/i21EFFrzoS 12 minutes ago Boho Soul RT @Independent: The Stranger starring Jennifer Saunders is macabre and gruesome – but it’s also funny https://t.co/z5JD9c0Gid 14 minutes ago NetFlix0fficial The Stranger, review: Jennifer Saunders thriller is macabre and gruesome – but it's also funny https://t.co/m5tLPxkP5c 28 minutes ago The Independent The Stranger starring Jennifer Saunders is macabre and gruesome – but it’s also funny https://t.co/z5JD9c0Gid 32 minutes ago