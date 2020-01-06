Global  

Rebel Wilson Helps Kick Off AO Inspirational Series Lunch with Keynote Speech!

Just Jared Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Rebel Wilson keeps it bright in a green dress while striking a pose at the AO Inspirational Series Lunch held during the Australian Open 2020 at The Glasshouse at Melbourne Park on Wednesday (January 30) in Melbourne, Australia. The 39-year-old actress was joined at the event by tennis player Caroline Wozniacki, actress Magda Szubanski, Tennis [...]
