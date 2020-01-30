Ciara Is Pregnant, Expecting Another Baby with Russell Wilson!
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Ciara and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson are expecting their second child together! The 34-year-old singer posted a photo that showed her baby bump and read, “Number 3.” The photo was taken from the Turks and Caicos Islands and shows Ciara on a rock formation putting her bump on display! Russell posted his own photo [...]
