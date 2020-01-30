Global  

Ciara Is Pregnant, Expecting Another Baby with Russell Wilson!

Just Jared Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Ciara and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson are expecting their second child together! The 34-year-old singer posted a photo that showed her baby bump and read, “Number 3.” The photo was taken from the Turks and Caicos Islands and shows Ciara on a rock formation putting her bump on display! Russell posted his own photo [...]
 Ciara and Russell Wilson Expecting Baby Number 3 On Thursday, the couple took to social media to announce that they are expecting again. Wilson posted an 'usie' of his wife's blossoming baby bump as she stood in the background behind him. Russell Wilson, via Instagram The mommy-to-be shared a solo...

