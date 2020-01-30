Global  

50 Cent Needs Coronavirus Answers Right Now: “How TF That Virus From China Get Here Before My Gucci Belts?”

Thursday, 30 January 2020
50 Cent Needs Coronavirus Answers Right Now: “How TF That Virus From China Get Here Before My Gucci Belts?”New York rapper 50 Cent isn’t letting off of the global coronavirus drama. The hip-hop entertainer has continued to weigh-in on the worldwide crisis. Big Facts: On Thursday, Fif hit up Instagram to deliver a savage meme centered on the deadly virus. High-Key Details: On Wednesday, Fif hit up his social media pages with concerns […]

News video: Coronavirus outbreak: China's neighbours brace for economic impact

Coronavirus outbreak: China's neighbours brace for economic impact 06:06

 Asian economies brace for a tough year as China deals with the latest coronavirus outbreak.

Doctors warn Coronavirus could be as potent as SARS

The 2019 novel coronavirus — the newest virus spreading from China to the rest of the world — appears to have begun its infectious journey from the Hunan...
50 Cent Admits He’s Falling Back On Chinese Food After Coronavirus Outbreak: “Trump Gonna Send These Motherf**kers Back To China”

50 Cent Admits He’s Falling Back On Chinese Food After Coronavirus Outbreak: “Trump Gonna Send These Motherf**kers Back To China”New York rapper 50 Cent isn’t trying to get sick. The hip-hop entertainer has weighed-in on the nationwide and now global coronavirus outbreak. Big Facts: On...
Quarkyspecs

🏴‍☠️🕊️ Jeannette 💤 RT @sohh: 50 Cent Needs Coronavirus Answers Right Now: "How TF That Virus From China Get Here Before My Gucci Belts?" #50Cent #Coronavirus… 4 hours ago

sohh

SOHH 50 Cent Needs Coronavirus Answers Right Now: "How TF That Virus From China Get Here Before My Gucci Belts?"… https://t.co/XT3V4XhNKM 6 hours ago

