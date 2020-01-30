Global  

Offset Detained by Police at The Grove in LA

Just Jared Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Offset was detained by police on Wednesday (January 29) at The Grove, the shopping complex in Los Angeles. The Migos rapper was detained after police received a report of a person with a gun at the shopping center’s parking structure, according to TMZ. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Offset “We’ve learned the initial [...]
News video: Offset detained by police amid reports of armed person at Los Angeles mall

 Offset was detained by police on Wednesday night as officers responded to reports of an armed person at The Grove shopping centre in Los Angeles.

