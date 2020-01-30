Global  

ABC News Anchor Matt Gutman Suspended for False Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Reporting

Just Jared Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
ABC News is suspending anchor Matt Gutman. The anchor falsely reported that all four of Kobe Bryant‘s daughters died in the fatal helicopter crash that killed him and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna on Sunday (January 26). During the ABC News coverage that day, Matt speculated on-air that all four daughters were on the helicopter, which [...]
