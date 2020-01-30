Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Lil Nas X Flames Pastor Troy After Homophobic Grammys Rant: “Pastor Troy When He Saw 2 N-‘s Eating Mozzarella Sticks”

Lil Nas X Flames Pastor Troy After Homophobic Grammys Rant: “Pastor Troy When He Saw 2 N-‘s Eating Mozzarella Sticks”

SOHH Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Lil Nas X Flames Pastor Troy After Homophobic Grammys Rant: “Pastor Troy When He Saw 2 N-‘s Eating Mozzarella Sticks”Rap newcomer Lil Nas X doesn’t sweat the small stuff. Instead, the hip-hop entertainer knows how to flip dicey situations into his favor especially when it comes to getting dragged by fellow musician Pastor Troy following his memorable Grammys night. Big Facts: This week, Nas went to Twitter to go in-in on Troy with a […]

The post Lil Nas X Flames Pastor Troy After Homophobic Grammys Rant: “Pastor Troy When He Saw 2 N-‘s Eating Mozzarella Sticks” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Lil Nas X responds to rapper Pastor Troy's homophobic rant

Lil Nas X responds to rapper Pastor Troy's homophobic rant 00:44

 Lil Nas X has brushed off criticism from rapper Pastor Troy following his rant about the newcomer's style.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lil Nas X Brushes off Homophobic Rant by Rapper Pastor Troy [Video]Lil Nas X Brushes off Homophobic Rant by Rapper Pastor Troy

Lil Nas X Brushes off Homophobic Rant by Rapper Pastor Troy The Atlanta emcee criticized the "Old Town Road" rapper's pink leather Grammy ensemble. Pastor Troy, via Instagram The now-deleted rant..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:18Published

Pastor Troy & Lil Nas X, 2020 Predictions: J. Cole & Dreamville, QC & Lil Wayne | Everyday Struggle [Video]Pastor Troy & Lil Nas X, 2020 Predictions: J. Cole & Dreamville, QC & Lil Wayne | Everyday Struggle

On Thursday's (Jan. 30) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks start off the show discussing Pastor Troy’s homophobic comments towards  Lil Nas X and his outfit of choice..

Credit: Complex Media     Duration: 39:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lil Nas X Responds To Pastor Troy's Homophobic Rant

Taking the high (old town) road.
HipHopDX

Lil Nas X Rocks Head-to-Toe Pink Cowboy Outfit at Grammys 2020

Lil Nas X steps out in in style for the 2020 Grammy Awards! The rapper and his “Old Town Road” collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus joined forces at the event held...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Billboard.comJust Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Lil Nas X Flames Pastor Troy After Homophobic Grammys Rant: “Pastor Troy When He Saw 2 N-‘s Eating Mozzarella S: https://t.co/z9tXZ58AcA 1 hour ago

sohh

SOHH Lil Nas X Flames Pastor Troy After Homophobic Grammys Rant: "Pastor Troy When He Saw 2 N-'s Eating Mozzarella Stick… https://t.co/hq4LuQGbBB 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.