Ciara + Russell Wilson Slip Into Their Swimsuits To Announce New Pregnancy: “Number 3”

SOHH Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Ciara + Russell Wilson Slip Into Their Swimsuits To Announce New Pregnancy: “Number 3”R&B singer Ciara and Russell Wilson are expanding their family tree. The inseparable couple have announced they have a new baby on the way. Big Facts: On Thursday, CiCi went to Instagram to break the huge news to the masses. High-Key Details: Ciara’s NFL husband also went online to share a glimpse at her baby […]

The post Ciara + Russell Wilson Slip Into Their Swimsuits To Announce New Pregnancy: “Number 3” appeared first on .
News video: Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting baby number 3

Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting baby number 3 00:58

 Ciara and Russell Wilson Expecting Baby Number 3. On Thursday, the couple took to social media to announce that they are expecting again. Wilson posted an 'usie' of his wife's blossoming baby bump as she stood in the background behind him, with the caption "Number 3". The mommy-to-be shared a solo...

