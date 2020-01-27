Ciara + Russell Wilson Slip Into Their Swimsuits To Announce New Pregnancy: “Number 3”
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () R&B singer Ciara and Russell Wilson are expanding their family tree. The inseparable couple have announced they have a new baby on the way. Big Facts: On Thursday, CiCi went to Instagram to break the huge news to the masses. High-Key Details: Ciara’s NFL husband also went online to share a glimpse at her baby […]
