Jessica Simpson Reveals She Was Intoxicated During 2017 'Ellen Show' Interview
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Jessica Simpson admitted that she was inebriated during an infamous interview she gave back in 2017 on The Ellen Show. “I can’t even watch the interview,” Jessica said during an interview on the Today show. “It was a weak moment for me and I wasn’t in the right place. I had started a spiral and [...]
Jessica Simpson: Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake bet who could kiss me first The singer once shared a cosy moment with Justin- who she first met whilst auditioning for 'The Mickey Mouse Club' with Ryan- - after her divorce from Nick Lachey. Spilling to Jimmy Kimmel on his show, Jessica recalled:...
In his new memoir, Tommy Davidson shares his unique perspective on making it in Hollywood, being an integral part of tv history with the pioneering sketch show, "In Living Color," and on living a life..