Jessica Simpson Reveals She Was Intoxicated During 2017 'Ellen Show' Interview

Just Jared Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Jessica Simpson admitted that she was inebriated during an infamous interview she gave back in 2017 on The Ellen Show. “I can’t even watch the interview,” Jessica said during an interview on the Today show. “It was a weak moment for me and I wasn’t in the right place. I had started a spiral and [...]
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Jessica Simpson: Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake bet who could kiss me first

Jessica Simpson: Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake bet who could kiss me first 01:04

 Jessica Simpson: Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake bet who could kiss me first The singer once shared a cosy moment with Justin- who she first met whilst auditioning for 'The Mickey Mouse Club' with Ryan- - after her divorce from Nick Lachey. Spilling to Jimmy Kimmel on his show, Jessica recalled:...

Jessica Simpson Admits To Being Drunk During 2017 Interview On ‘The Ellen Show’

'It was a weak moment for me'
Daily Caller

Jessica Simpson calls disastrous Ellen DeGeneres 2017 interview 'a weak moment for me'

When Jessica Simpson appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2017, fans grew concerned about her behavior and questioned if she was drunk. Now, the sober...
FOXNews.com

