Ciara Is Pregnant! Look Back at Her and Russell Wilson's Cutest Pics

E! Online Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Ciara and Russell Wilson are leveling up their family by one. The couple announced on Instagram on Wednesday that they're expecting their third child! The announcement was shared on...
Recent related news from verified sources

Ciara and Russell Wilson Announce She's Pregnant with Baby No. 3

Russell Wilson may have come up short on his quest for the Super Bowl this year, but he's winning off the field -- Ciara's pregnant ... and this child matches...
TMZ.com

Russell Wilson and Ciara are having another baby

Baby No. 3 is on his or her way to the home of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his pop star wife Ciara. Wilson announced the news on his Twitter account...
Seattle Times Also reported by •AceShowbizCBS Sports

