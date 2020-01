Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Timothee Chalamet is showing some love to fans, and they’re showing love back. The 24-year-old Call Me By Your Name star was seen stepping out into a limo on Thursday (January 30) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Timothee Chalamet While getting in the car, Timothee got a kiss from [...] 👓 View full article