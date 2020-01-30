Global  

E. Jean Carroll, Who Accused Trump of Rape, Now Wants His DNA

Mediaite Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
E. Jean Carroll, Who Accused Trump of Rape, Now Wants His DNAPresident Donald Trump is being requested to give DNA to the courts to render a verdict on whether or not his DNA matches that found on a dress belonging to columnist E. Jean Carroll, who claims to have been raped by Trump. E. Jean Carroll alleges that Trump raped her in the 1990’s. Lawyers representing […]
Trump's Impeachment Defense Team Includes Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz [Video]Trump's Impeachment Defense Team Includes Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz

Trump's Impeachment Defense Team Includes Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz Starr led the investigation that resulted in former President Bill Clinton's impeachment. He recently lost his position..

Trump can't dismiss rape accuser's gefamation lawsuit [Video]Trump can't dismiss rape accuser's gefamation lawsuit

President Donald Trump of defamation for denying he raped her roughly 24 years ago in a Manhattan department store, a New York state judge has ruled. In a decision this week, Justice Doris Ling-Cohan..

E. Jean Carroll, Who Accused Trump of Rape, Seeks His DNA in Lawsuit

Ms. Carroll says that President Trump assaulted her in the 1990s, and that she has the dress she was wearing during the incident.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Daily CallerIndependentSeattle Times

Donald Trump rape accuser takes legal action to get US president's DNA sample

Donald Trump rape accuser takes legal action to get US president's DNA sampleLawyers acting for E. Jean Carroll have asked Trump to submit a sample for analysis so it can be compared to genetic material on a dress she wore during the...
Daily Record

