Zac Efron Is Reportedly Dating Halston Sage Again!

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Zac Efron and Halston Sage might be back on! The 32-year-old actor and 26-year-old actress are reportedly dating again after briefly being romantically linked back in 2014. “[They] are in a serious relationship and in love. They spent the holidays together, with part of that time in Santa Barbara,” a source told Us Weekly. The [...]
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published < > Embed
News video: Zac Efron and his girlfriend of less than a year, Sarah Bro, have broken up

Zac Efron and his girlfriend of less than a year, Sarah Bro, have broken up 01:26

 Zac Efron and his girlfriend of less than a year, Sarah Bro, have broken up. Us Weekly reports that Efron, 32, and the Olympic swimmer's "relationship just wasn't working out". Another insider told Us that Efron is now "in a serious relationship" with actress Halston Sage . The couple is apparently...

