Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Watch the Queen Conquer: Nicki Minaj to Guest-Judge 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 12 Premiere

Watch the Queen Conquer: Nicki Minaj to Guest-Judge 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 12 Premiere

Billboard.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj is pledging allegiance to the drag. The 37-year-old rapper will make someone’s "Barbie Dreams" come true when she joins...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Meet America's Next Drag Superstars: RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Queens Revealed [Video]Meet America's Next Drag Superstars: RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Queens Revealed

Meet America's Next Drag Superstars: RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Queens Revealed

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:03Published

Baga Chipz opens up about the 'unreal' support from her fans! [Video]Baga Chipz opens up about the 'unreal' support from her fans!

The drag queen rose to fame through the UK version of 'RuPaul's Drag Race', and BANG Showbiz got an exclusive interview with her at the first ever DragCon UK

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nicki Minaj Joins RuPaul's Drag Race for Season 12 Premiere

Nicki Minaj's dreams are coming true. The hip-hop icon will be the guest judge on the RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 premiere on Friday, Feb. 28 on VH1. Look for...
E! Online

Nicki Minaj was announced as a RuPauls’ Drag Race judge and the gays went wild

It only took more than a decade, but queen Nicki Minaj is finally gracing the panelled catwalk of RuPaul’s Drag Race and pretty much every queer man imploded...
PinkNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jessibunbun

jess™ 🐰 stan jesselin!! RT @OukaJinrai: Idk I want Sakura to stand in front of me in Nicki Minaj's outfit from monster with that whip in her hands saying "you can… 18 hours ago

OukaJinrai

June 🍅🌸 Idk I want Sakura to stand in front of me in Nicki Minaj's outfit from monster with that whip in her hands saying "… https://t.co/cl2WkJ0MvY 18 hours ago

sattimochan

ニッチモ・サッチモ RT @andrwneil: when kevin day said “let riko be king, i’m going to be the deadliest piece on the board” and when nicki minaj said “you can… 4 days ago

andrwneil

sarah when kevin day said “let riko be king, i’m going to be the deadliest piece on the board” and when nicki minaj said… https://t.co/89vbDkz8kF 4 days ago

comradecourt

Courtney Want Nicki's line "You can be the King, but watch Queen conquer." to be on my tombstone 4 days ago

MuchikariC

Muchikari.com Nice too meet you - Meghan Trainor Ft. Nicki Minaj, this pict iz myfav queen looking. Watch the video rn, n you'll… https://t.co/Ah7dzkIEt4 5 days ago

Nicki_SonX

Nicki Son 🦄 RT @RuPaulsDragRace: You can be the king but watch the QUEEN conquer! 👠👑 @NICKIMINAJ joins the premiere of #DragRace Season 12 – coming 2… 6 days ago

TheTraceC

Tracy C Watch the Queen Conquer: Nicki Minaj to Guest-Judge 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 12 Premiere #rupaulsdragrace… https://t.co/AQBUxmD5sI 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.