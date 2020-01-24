jess™ 🐰 stan jesselin!! RT @OukaJinrai: Idk I want Sakura to stand in front of me in Nicki Minaj's outfit from monster with that whip in her hands saying "you can… 18 hours ago June 🍅🌸 Idk I want Sakura to stand in front of me in Nicki Minaj's outfit from monster with that whip in her hands saying "… https://t.co/cl2WkJ0MvY 18 hours ago ニッチモ・サッチモ RT @andrwneil: when kevin day said “let riko be king, i’m going to be the deadliest piece on the board” and when nicki minaj said “you can… 4 days ago sarah when kevin day said “let riko be king, i’m going to be the deadliest piece on the board” and when nicki minaj said… https://t.co/89vbDkz8kF 4 days ago Courtney Want Nicki's line "You can be the King, but watch Queen conquer." to be on my tombstone 4 days ago Muchikari.com Nice too meet you - Meghan Trainor Ft. Nicki Minaj, this pict iz myfav queen looking. Watch the video rn, n you'll… https://t.co/Ah7dzkIEt4 5 days ago Nicki Son 🦄 RT @RuPaulsDragRace: You can be the king but watch the QUEEN conquer! 👠👑 @NICKIMINAJ joins the premiere of #DragRace Season 12 – coming 2… 6 days ago Tracy C Watch the Queen Conquer: Nicki Minaj to Guest-Judge 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 12 Premiere #rupaulsdragrace… https://t.co/AQBUxmD5sI 6 days ago